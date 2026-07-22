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Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule meet Modi amid NDA switch buzz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 22, 2026 14:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting in New Delhi, with Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule also present, amidst the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Sharad Pawar meet Narendra Modi

IMAGE: NCP-Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Photograph: @PMOIndia/X

Key Points

  • NCP-Pawar chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
  • Pawar's daughter, Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, was also present at the high-level meeting.
  • The meeting comes amid the speculation that the Sharad Pawar led NCP may join the ruling alliance..

NCP-Pawar chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

His daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was also present at the meeting.

 

Pawar and Sule are in Delhi to attend the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

NCP-SP To Join NDA? 

The meeting comes amid the speculation that the Sharad Pawar led NCP may join the ruling alliance.

Sule had rejected speculation about the NCP-SP joining the ruling alliance, saying the media had been predicting her swearing-in and ministerial portfolio for the past 12 years.

Delimitation Bill and Political Speculation

The political chatter followed media reports suggesting that the Sharad Pawar-led party would support the Delimitation Bill in the upcoming session of Parliament, and days after the leaders of the ruling NCP and opposition NCP-SP met Fadnavis.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has recently claimed that the BJP was wooing the NCP-SP and the DMK to get their support for the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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