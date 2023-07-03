News
Rediff.com  » News » Sharad Pawar sacks Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare from NCP

Sharad Pawar sacks Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare from NCP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 03, 2023 17:32 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday sacked party's working president Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, who have sided with Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar in his rebellion, for engaging in "anti-party” activities.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party pPresident Sharad Pawar with party working president Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare during the party's 25th Foundation Day celebrations, in New Delhi in June 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The action comes a day after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government as deputy chief minister along with eight other NCP MLAs who were inducted as ministers. Tatkare's daughter Aditi was among the ministers who took oath on Sunday.

 

Sharad Pawar, in a tweet, said, "I, as the National President, of Nationalist Congress Party hereby order the removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities.”

He tagged Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP who was appointed as NCP working president last month, and Tatkare in his tweet.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
