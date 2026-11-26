Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for suspected dehydration, marking his third hospitalisation this month, with NCP leaders providing updates on his condition.

FILE IMAGE: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar (right) leaves after undergoing treatment for a respiratory and chest infection from Breach Candy Hospital, in Mumbai, November 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday for suspected dehydration.

This marks Pawar's third hospitalisation this month, following earlier admissions in Pune and Mumbai.

His daughter, Supriya Sule, confirmed the admission, attributing it to dehydration and urging her father to reduce travel.

NCP leader Praful Patel visited Pawar at the hospital and assured reporters that Pawar was in good health and there was "absolutely no reason to worry."

Patel indicated Pawar's hospital visit was a precaution after experiencing breathlessness during travel, and he might return home this evening or tomorrow.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday due to suspected dehydration, marking his third hospitalisation this month.

In a social media post in the afternoon, Pawar's daughter and NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule said, "We are admitting Baba (father) to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration."

"He needs to slow down and travel less. Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work far too much. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," the Baramati MP said.

NCP-SP sources said Sule was at the party office in Nariman Point to attend a meeting called by their state president Shashikant Shinde, but left halfway to be with her father.

Pawar's Recent Hospitalisations

Pawar, 85, was initially admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. The same day, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and discharged on November 7.

Praful Patel Provides Health Update

Meanwhile, NCP leader Praful Patel met Pawar at the hospital and later said the former Union minister was in good health and there was nothing to worry.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Patel said Pawar had left Pune by road on Thursday morning, accompanied by his wife and personal assistant, and visited the Breach Candy Hospital as his regular doctors were available there.

"Everything is fine. There is absolutely no reason to worry. When I went to meet him, he was having his meal. He smiled and waved at me. Since he was eating, I did not want to disturb him," said Patel, a former associate of Pawar and a leader of the rival NCP faction.

He said he had also spoken to Pawar's wife, who reassured him that everything was fine.

Patel said Pawar might have experienced some breathlessness during the journey and had visited the hospital as a precaution.

"His residence is nearby and his regular doctors are also at Breach Candy... He may return home this evening or tomorrow," he said.

Patel said he learnt about Pawar's hospital visit through the media and came to meet him.

"I was also in the hospital as my daughter's mother-in-law is admitted here," he said.

He appealed to people not to speculate about Pawar's health and said there was no need to disturb the veteran leader while he was resting.

"Anyone can experience fluctuations in their health. But Pawar saheb's health is good, and there is no reason to worry. I request everyone not to indulge in speculation," Patel said.