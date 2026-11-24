Discover how China's intensified anti-corruption campaign is shaking the Communist Party's elite, with Shanghai party chief Chen Jining, a Politburo member, now under investigation, highlighting President Xi Jinping's ongoing efforts to consolidate power.

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Key Points Shanghai party chief Chen Jining, a Politburo member, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of party discipline and laws, as announced on Tuesday.

Chen is the fourth member of the current Politburo to be investigated, an unprecedented number in decades for the party's top decision-making body.

The investigation is part of China's renewed anti-corruption campaign, intensified following a key Central Committee meeting in October.

The campaign has seen 33 senior officials expelled, including former top military officers, and 680,000 people disciplined in the first nine months of this year.

President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption drive, launched in 2012, is widely seen as having helped consolidate his hold on power.

China's anti-corruption campaign has reached the upper echelons of the ruling Communist Party, with Shanghai party chief Chen Jining, a member of the party's elite Politburo, placed under investigation, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Politburo Member Under Scrutiny

Chen, 62, who is the secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanghai Municipal Committee, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of party discipline and laws, the statement said.

The probe is being conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Shanghai party chief is among the most influential provincial-level leaders in China, heading the country's financial and commercial hub. The post has traditionally been regarded as one of the most powerful positions in the party hierarchy.

President Xi Jinping and former president Jiang Zemin both headed the Shanghai party organisation before moving to Beijing to take over the top party leadership.

Unprecedented Scale Of Investigations

Chen is the fourth member of the current Politburo, whose term began in 2022, to be placed under investigation, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

It said such action against so many members of the party's top decision-making body in a single term was unprecedented in decades.

The Politburo is the highest political decision-making body of the CCP. Its members serve five-year terms.

According to local media reports, Chen's last public appearance was on November 19, when he visited the state-owned China COSCO Shipping Corporation in Shanghai.

He is the first sitting Shanghai party chief to be placed under investigation since Chen Liangyu was removed from office in 2006.

Intensified Anti-Corruption Drive

The action comes as the CPC has renewed its push against corruption following a key meeting of its Central Committee in October, which resolved to intensify the campaign launched by Xi after he came to power in 2012.

The meeting, presided over by Xi, confirmed the expulsion of 33 senior officials, including former top military officers Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli. Sixteen of those expelled were from the military.

In a statement following the meeting, the party said it had "squarely confronted the grim reality that party leadership had at times weakened or hollowed out" and vowed to continue to "enforce strict party self-governance, including turning the knife inwards to... curb disorder".

The latest expulsions have taken the number of officials removed from the party during Xi's third term to 51, compared with 35 during his first term and five in his second, according to the figures cited in the report.

China's anti-corruption watchdog said 680,000 people across the party apparatus had been disciplined in the first nine months of this year.

Zhang Fuhai, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputy head of the National Commission of Supervision, said after the October meeting that disciplinary and supervisory bodies across the country had filed 8.105 million cases and punished 7.922 million people, including 963 officials.

Xi Jinping Consolidates Power

Xi's sweeping anti-corruption campaign is widely seen as having helped consolidate his hold on power.

The 73-year-old leader is serving an unprecedented third five-year term as head of the party, the state and the military. He is expected to seek a fourth term at the next party congress, scheduled for 2027.

Xi, who was designated the party's "core leader", is the only leader since its founder, Mao Zedong, to have moved beyond the two-term convention followed by his predecessors.