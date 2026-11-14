Shamli Encounter: Two Suspects Injured In Bhai Dooj Murder Case

In a significant development, two suspects linked to the brutal Bhai Dooj murder in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended on Saturday after a police encounter left them with gunshot injuries.

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Key Points Two suspects were arrested in Shamli district on Saturday following an encounter related to a Bhai Dooj murder case.

Both arrested men sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during retaliatory police firing.

The victim, Ankush (22), was beaten to death on November 11 at his sister's in-laws' house in Banat town during Bhai Dooj celebrations due to a long-standing enmity.

The victim's brother-in-law, Arun, and his father, Sanjeev, were previously arrested, while Akash and Ravikant, arrested on Saturday, had escaped.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, spent casings, and live cartridges from the suspects.

Two suspects were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Saturday following an encounter in connection with the death of a man who was assaulted at his sister's in-laws' house on Bhai Dooj, police said.

Both men sustained gunshot wounds to their legs in a retaliatory firing, police claimed. Shamli Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla said the victim, Ankush (22), was beaten to death by his brother-in-law and other family members when he visited his sister Manisha's home in Banat town to celebrate Bhai Dooj.

Details Of The Bhai Dooj Murder Case

According to the FIR filed by the deceased's father, Ankush had gone to his sister's place on November 11, where he was beaten to death over a long-standing enmity.

While the brother-in-law, Arun, and his father, Sanjeev, were arrested and sent to jail, two others -- his brother, Akash, and an associate, Ravikant -- escaped.

Shukla said that an encounter took place on Saturday, resulting in both suspects being shot in the leg.

Two country-made pistols, two spent casings, and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession, he added.

The FIR was registered against them under sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.