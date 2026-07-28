Shalarth scam: BJP-linked education baron held over fake teacher IDs in Maha

Citing the role of Garud, who switched to BJP from NCP-SP, the police said fake profiles of more than 150 teachers were created showing them associated with an educational institute managed by him.

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An education baron from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been arrested in connection with the alleged Shalarth ID scam, which involves creating fake identities of teachers on a government portal and withdrawing salaries in their names.

Key Points Sanjay Garud, who manages several educational institutions, was arrested in Natepute town in Solapur district.

The police said the role of more than 200 schools has come to light to date, while 1,200 accused have been identified, and five arrested.

BJP leader and cabinet minister Girish Mahajan said the ongoing SIT probe will expose all those involved in the alleged scam.

The Nashik police on Tuesday confirmed that Sanjay Garud, who manages several educational institutions, was arrested in Natepute town in Solapur district.

A case was registered against Garud, 67, under the jurisdiction of the Nashik Road police, an officer said.

Citing the role of Garud, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sandeep Mitke said fake profiles of more than 150 teachers were created showing them associated with an educational institute managed by him.

Speaking about the overall investigation in the scam, he said the role of more than 200 schools has come to light to date, while 1,200 accused have been identified, and five arrested.

A day earlier, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and cabinet minister Girish Mahajan said the ongoing SIT probe will expose all those involved in the alleged scam.

Garud, who hails from Jamner tehsil in Jalgaon district- the home turf of Mahajan- controls several educational institutions.

He switched over to the BJP from the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar in January 2024.

When asked about Garud's arrest, Mahajan had said he didn't have much information.

Commenting on educational institutions allegedly linked to the scam, Mahajan said, "Everybody knows that it is a huge scandal. SIT is conducting its probe. The truth of people involved will come out soon."

The SIT, headed by rural development department secretary Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, is probing the Shalarth ID scam.

Earlier this month, the Nashik police arrested former Jalgaon Zilla Parishad education officer Shashikant Hingonekar for his alleged role in creating bogus Shalarth IDs.

A poet, he had received awards constituted by the state government for his literary work.

In July 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly that the creation of bogus Shalarth IDs appeared to be a state-wide scam.

Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, had said fake IDs were created in the names of teachers who were never recruited and salaries were withdrawn using those identities, pegging the siphoned amount between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore.

He said action was being taken against those involved and charge sheets had already been filed against key accused.