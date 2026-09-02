Shakti Sharma makes history as first woman non-medical Air Vice Marshal

Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma has shattered barriers, becoming the first non-medical woman officer in the Indian Defence Forces to attain the prestigious rank of Air Vice Marshal, marking a historic moment for women in military leadership.

IMAGE: Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma with Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit pose for a picture after she assumed charge as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education), in New Delhi, September 1, 2026. Photograph: @IAF_MCC X/ANI Photo

Key Points Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma is the first non-medical woman officer to achieve the rank of Air Vice Marshal in the Indian Defence Forces.

She has assumed the significant role of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters.

AVM Sharma's distinguished career spans over three decades, marked by diverse postings and key institutional initiatives.

Her achievements include establishing IAF Chairs of Excellence and being the first woman officer to command a Sainik School.

This landmark promotion signifies a new chapter for women officers in the Indian defence forces, inspiring future generations.

In a historic milestone for the Indian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma has become the first woman officer (non-medical) in the country's armed forces to attain the rank of air vice marshal or equivalent, officials said on Tuesday. She assumed the appointment of assistant chief of the air staff (education) at the Air Headquarters on September 1, they said. The air officer previously held the rank of air commodore, an IAF official said.

Pioneering Career And Contributions

"In a historic milestone for the Indian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma became the first woman officer (non-medical) in the Indian Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent)," the defence ministry said. Commissioned into the Education Branch of the IAF on June 18, 1994, AVM Sharma brings a wealth of experience to her new role, spanning diverse postings across training establishments, field stations, command headquarters and the Air Headquarters, it said.

"Throughout her career, she has spearheaded key institutional initiatives, including establishing the IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University to drive academic and strategic defence collaboration. She also created history as the first woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School, serving as principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala," the ministry said in a statement.

This landmark achievement marks a new chapter in the journey of women officers in the Indian defence forces. With over three decades of distinguished service, she continues to inspire generations to 'Touch the Sky with Glory' -- the motto of the IAF, it said.