Rediff.com  » News » Shahrukh called me, voiced concerns over anti-Pathaan stir: Himanta

Shahrukh called me, voiced concerns over anti-Pathaan stir: Himanta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 22, 2023 13:17 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan talked to him over the phone early on Sunday and expressed concern over a protest against his new film Pathaan in the city.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sarma assured the actor that his government will enquire about the demonstration against the movie and ensure that "no such untoward incidents" would occur again.

 

The development comes a day after the CM had said "who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan", while responding to queries by reporters about the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday, where the film is slated to be screened.

The far right-wing group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them.

"Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," Sarma said on Twitter.

Notably, the CM had on Saturday said action would be taken if law and order is violated, though Khan had not called him over the matter.

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan and the movie Pathaan are facing a backlash from far-right 'Hindutva' groups for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in a song Besharam Rang.

Many leaders, including those in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the film.

Pathaan, which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
