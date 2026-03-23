Shaheed Diwas 2026: PM Modi Leads Tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Shaheed Diwas 2026: India observes Martyrs' Day on March 23, marking 95 years since Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged by the British in 1931. PM Modi leads tributes. History, significance, quotes and how the nation is remembering the martyrs today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered the martyrdom of the heroes of the Independence movement Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas and said their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians.

Photograph: ANI Photo

PM Modi also said that at a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India's freedom.

"Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory," he said in a post on X.

What Is Shaheed Diwas? Why Is March 23 Observed as Martyrs' Day in India?

India observes Martyrs' Day on March 23. It was on this day 95 years ago that Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged by the British in 1931.

The prime minister said that unfettered by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives.

"Their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians," he said.

March 23, 1931: How Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Were Executed

On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev were hanged to death after being sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case.

Freedom Fighter Lala Lajpat Rai was brutally beaten up by the Superintendent of Police, J S Scott, while leading a demonstration against the Simon Commission. He died of fatal injuries on November 17, 1928. Enraged by this brutality, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Chandra Shekhar Azad decided to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai’s death by killing Scott.

In the event, it was another police officer, John Saunders, who was shot dead by them in a case of mistaken identity.

The British were left clueless about this killing and, in all probability, Bhagat Singh would never have been arrested and executed if he had not decided to throw a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929, to protest against two draconian Bills, the Public Safety Bill and the Trade Disputes Bill, introduced by the British government.

The bombs were intentionally non-lethal, as their objective was to draw public attention to what they regarded as unjust and repressive laws rather than to cause harm to anyone.

Bhagat Singh, 23; Rajguru, 22; Sukhdev, 25: Youngest Martyrs of India's Freedom Struggle

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) established in 1928 at Ferozshah Kotla, Delhi.

The party aimed to achieve independence through armed struggle, and its key leaders included legendary revolutionary leader Chandrashekhar Azad.

By marching to the gallows, Bhagat Singh, Rajuru and Sukhdev became the youngest martyrs of India’s freedom movement.

Shaheed Diwas 2026 Theme: 'Mera Bharat Meri Zimmedari', MY Bharat Youth Campaign

Recognising India’s demographic strength as one of the youngest nations in the world, the Modi government is organising Shaheed Diwas 2026 Theme as ‘Mera Bharat Meri Zimmedari’ (My Bharat, My responsibility).

The initiative aims to channelise the energy, idealism, and aspirations of the youth towards responsible citizenship. The theme “MY Bharat, My Responsibility” reflects this transition, from honouring the sacrifices of the past to embracing duties for the future.

Padyatras will be organised across all 763 districts of the country, with a major event to be organised in Faridabad, Haryana, with the participation of over 10,000 youth. Each district will host a march of creating a unified nationwide movement of youth-led engagement.

In the lead-up to the padyatra, several pre-event activities were organised to deepen engagement. These include a nationwide digital campaign featuring quizzes on unsung heroes and freedom fighters on the MY Bharat portal (mybharat.gov.in ), along with a reel competition themed “Ek Yuva Aisa Bhi,” encouraging creative youth expression.

Shaheed Diwas Quotes 2026: Best Bhagat Singh Quotes to Share on WhatsApp & Instagram

According to Jagran Josh website these are some of the famous quotes of Bhagat Singh:

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."

"Any man who stands for progress has to criticise, disbelieve and challenge every item of the old faith."

"I am full of ambition and hope and charm in life. But I can renounce everything in time of need.”

“It is beyond the power of any man to make a revolution. Neither can it be brought about on any appointed date. It is brought about by special environments, social and economic. The function of an organised party is to utilise any such opportunity offered by these circumstances.”

“Every tiny molecule of ash is in motion with my heat I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail.”

“Revolution was the vital living force indicative of eternal conflict between life and death, the old and the new, light and the darkness.”

“The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation hereafter, but to make the best use of it here below.”

“Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol.”

Shaheed Diwas vs Martyrs' Day: Why India Has Two Different Dates, January 30 & March 23

On January 30, 1948, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, and India commemorates this day every year as Martyrs’ Day.

This day is observed to pay homage to Gandhi and all those who sacrificed their lives for India's independence, integrity, and non-violent principles.

Thes two dates, January 30 and March 23, highlight different ideological approaches to India's independence struggle -- non-violent resistance (Gandhiji) and armed revolution (Bhagat Singh and associates).

Both are celebrated nationally to honour the diversity of sacrifices made for India’s freedom.

National Martyrs Memorial Hussainiwala: Where India Gathers Every March 23

National Martyrs Memorial Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district of Punjab depicts the irrepressible revolutionary spirit of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who lit the eternal flame of liberty by smilingly embracing martyrdom for the motherland.

Following a hasty trial in the Lahore conspiracy case they were executed a day earlier than the hanging scheduled in the Central Jail Lahore at 7.15 pm on March 23,1931.

The entire city of Lahore was in the grip of national fervour and there were apprehensions of revolt.

British jail authorities, fearing public anger, broke the back wall of the jail and secretly brought the dead bodies of Bhaghat Singh and comrades at Hussainiwala, on the banks of the river Sutlej for an unceremonial cremation.

Bhagat Singh's revolutionary associate B K Dutt died in Delhi on July 19, 1965, and as per his last will he was also cremated there.

This check post is about 100 feet from the border and from Pakistan it is 600 feet away.

The check post on the Pakistan side is named the Ganda Singh Wala post.

On both sides of the line, at a distance of 15 feet, Indian and Pakistan national flags are hoisted during the daytime.

One km away on the Indian side there are memorials to Shahid Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Till 1962, this area remained with Pakistan and they cared little to raise any monuments in memory of the great martyrs of India.

In 1962, India gave 12 villages near Sulemanki (Fazilka) to Pakistan and in exchange got the martyrs' land (external link).

Bhagat Singh's Legacy in 2026: Films, Books & How Gen-Z Remembers the Revolutionary

Without Fear: The Life and Trials of Bhagat Singh by Kuldip Nayar is a highly acclaimed biography detailing the revolutionary's life, trials, and ideology.

Another prominent work is Bhagat Singh: A Life in Revolution by Satvinder Juss, which highlights his revolutionary, intellectual, and personal life.

In his last moments when called upon to mount the scaffold, Bhagat Singh was reading a book by Soviet Union's communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.

He continued his reading and said, ‘Wait a while. A revolutionary is talking to another revolutionary.’

There was something in his voice which made the executioners pause.

Bhagat Singh continued to read. After a few moments, he flung the book towards the ceiling and said, ‘Let’s go.’

There are four films that are well known on Bhagat Singh.

The first one starring Manoj Kumar, Shaheed, released in 1965, and is highly regarded.

Another film on Bhagat Singh that is worth watching is 23rd March 1931: Shaheed released in 2002. The film stars Bobby Deol.

The same year Ajay Devgn too released a film The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Sonu Sood too did a film Shaheed –E-Azam on Bhagat Singh in 2002.

Rang De Basanti of Aamir Khan (2006) links the life of Bhagat Singh to contemporary events through a parallel narrative.