Shahbad Dairy murder: Police file 640-page chargesheet against accused Sahil

The Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Sahil, the man who repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view in the national capital's Shahbad Dairy locality on May 28.

IMAGE: Shahbad Dairy murder accused Sahil. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 640-page charge sheet was filed before a POCSO court on Tuesday under Section 12 of POCSO (punishment for committing sexual harassment upon a child) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, court sources said.

The accused has also been charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with the provisions of the Arms Act.

The horrifying murder was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the man thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times as scores of people passed by but none intervened to save her.

She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, the police had said.

The special POCSO court is likely to take cognisance of the chargesheet on July 1.

The accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and arrested on May 29 from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh.

After his medical examination there, Sahil was brought to the national capital late evening on June 1.

The accused was produced before a duty metropolitan magistrate the next day, who permitted his custodial interrogation for two days.

The accused's police custody was subsequently extended by three days.

The police said the investigation revealed that the accused and the victim were in a relationship but they often quarrelled.

Both had a fight on May 27, following which Sahil decided to take revenge and murdered her brutally the next day.

The weapon of offence–a knife–along with clothes and shoes which were worn by Sahil at the time of the offence were recovered at the accused's instance, police said.

Other pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage, voice samples and biological evidence were also collected, they said.

A total of 14 biological exhibits, one chemical exhibit, four physical exhibits and one cyber exhibit were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini, the police added.