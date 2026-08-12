Shah says 'ready to discuss all issues'; Rahul says 'not interested'

Home Minister Amit Shah has offered to hold a comprehensive debate in Parliament on student protests and other pressing issues, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has swiftly rejected the proposal, demanding accountability for actions against students.

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph:@BJP4India/X, @RahulGandhi/X

Key Points Home Minister Amit Shah expressed the government's readiness to discuss all issues, including student protests, in Parliament.

Shah urged the opposition to allow Parliament to function and offered to begin a discussion by 3 pm if a notice was given to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rejected Shah's offer, stating the opposition is not interested in his 'lecture'.

Gandhi demanded to know who ordered the use of pellet guns against protesting students and called for Shah's resignation.

Rahul Gandhi criticised Amit Shah, stating he 'has no courage' to face the House and that his image 'balloon has burst'.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is ready to discuss all issues in Parliament, including students' protests, and asked the opposition to let the House function.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rejected the offer and said the Opposition is not interested in listening to Shah's "lecture" in Parliament.

Shah's Offer for Parliamentary Debate

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Shah also asserted that he will give a reply to the debate and urged the opposition to give a notice to Lok Sabha speaker for a discussion on the topic by 2 pm on Wednesday. "We are ready to discuss all the issues in Parliament, including students' protests; let the House function," the home minister said.

"If opposition gives it in writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 2 pm today, we can start a discussion at 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow," Shah said. "If the discussion starts at 3 pm today, I will give a reply tomorrow at 3 pm," the home minister added.

Rahul Gandhi's Rejection and Demands

Gandhi asserted that the younger generation of the country wants to know who ordered that protesting students be shot at with pellet guns.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said if Shah ordered that students be shot at, he is culpable, and if he did not, then he is incompetent, and in both the cases he should resign.

Gandhi said Shah's image "balloon" had been deflated and there was a last-ditch attempt to fill gas in it but "the balloon has burst".

"Amit Shah has no courage, he cannot come to the House," he said.