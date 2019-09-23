News
Shah proposes idea of multipurpose ID card

Shah proposes idea of multipurpose ID card

September 23, 2019 14:02 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts.

Shah also said the Census 2021 data will be collected through mobile app.

 

The home minister said there should also be a system that when a person dies, the information is updated in the population data automatically.

"We can have just one card for all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, bank account, driving licence, voter card. This is a potential," he said.

