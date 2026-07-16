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Shah, Nabin, top BJP leaders hold crucial meet at PM's residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 16, 2026 09:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, convened at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to strategise ahead of the crucial Parliament Monsoon Session, amidst widespread speculation of a significant party and Union cabinet reshuffle.

BJP top brass meets at PM's residence

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A significant meeting of top BJP leaders took place at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
  • Attendees included Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin, along with BL Santhosh.
  • The meeting occurred just before the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.
  • Speculation about a potential reshuffle in the BJP's national office bearers and the Union cabinet surrounds the meeting.
  • The Monsoon session is scheduled from July 20 to August 13, with an NDA constituents' meeting planned for July 21.

A crucial meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Wednesday.

The meeting, in which BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh was also present, comes ahead of the Parliament's session beginning next week.

 

There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

This also comes amid the buzz of reshuffling in the BJP national office bearers team and in the Union cabinet.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 20 and conclude on August 13.

A meeting of NDA constituents is likely to be held on July 21 to discuss the coalition floor strategy, according to sources.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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bjp meetingparliament monsoon sessioncabinet reshuffleamit shahnarendra modi

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