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Shah meets Dharmendra Pradhan amid CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 20, 2026 15:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Amidst escalating student protests over alleged NEET examination irregularities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a crucial meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the growing pressure on the government for exam reforms.

Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Home Minister Amit Shah.
  • The meeting occurred amidst widespread protests demanding Pradhan's resignation.
  • Protests by the Cockroach Janta Party target alleged NEET examination irregularities.
  • Thousands attempted a "Chalo Sansad" march towards Parliament.
  • The CJP has been protesting since June 20, seeking exam reforms and justice for students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, as thousands tried to march to Parliament as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest call to demand the former's resignation over alleged examination irregularities.

Protests Over NEET Irregularities Intensify

Officials said Pradhan met Shah at his office in the Parliament House complex. It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

 

The CJP, led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and to demand reforms in the examination system and justice for the affected students.

The outfit had given the call for the "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon session.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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