Shah, Jaishankar meet Prez Murmu days after Pahalgam massacre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn

The meeting comes in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday in which 26 men, mostly tourists and including a Nepalese citizen, were gunned down in cold blood.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah and Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X, along with a picture of the meeting.

In the targeted attack, a group of terrorists killed male tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking with their families at the meadow touted as 'Mini Switzerland' for its serene beauty.