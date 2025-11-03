Shah Bano's daughter seeks stay on Emraan Hashmi's Haq

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's upcoming courtroom drama Haq has landed in legal trouble just days ahead of its release.

IMAGE: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in Haq.



Siddiqa Begum, daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano, has served a legal notice on the makers "for immediate restraint on the publication, screening, promotion, or release of the upcoming film."

According to the notice, the complaint filed by Siddiqa Begum states that the "unauthorised depiction of the personal life of the late Shah Bano Begum without the consent of her legal heirs".

The notice has been sent to the film's director Suparn Verma, producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, and also to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Haq is said to be based on the 1985 Supreme Court case Mohammed Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, also known as the Shah Bano maintenance case, is considered a legal milestone in the battle for the protection of the rights of Muslim women in India.

In 1978, Shah Bano (62) filed a petition in an Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer.

The two had married in 1932 and had five children.

In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC. However, a year later, the Rajiv Gandhi government introduced legislation to nullify the court verdict.

Directed by Suparn S Verma, Haq also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles.

Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. It is slated for a November 7 release.