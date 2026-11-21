Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to address local concerns regarding the strategically vital 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh, assuring dialogue and protection of indigenous culture amidst ongoing opposition.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves as he arrives to attend the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh Police at the Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa, in Itanagar, November 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Siang Valley residents that their concerns regarding the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) would be addressed through dialogue.

Shah stated that the government would not compromise the region's culture and religious beliefs and would provide attractive rehabilitation and resettlement packages.

The project is deemed of national importance for Arunachal Pradesh's development, energy security, revenue generation, and strategic interests, especially given China's plans on the Yarlung Tsangpo.

Indigenous Adi communities oppose the mega dam due to potential impacts on ancestral lands, livelihood, environment, and cultural identity, citing fragile ecology and seismic sensitivity.

Shah urged residents and organisations to engage in discussions with the state government to find a way forward.

Asserting that the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is of national importance and crucial for Arunachal Pradesh's development and strategic interests, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured the people of Siang Valley that their concerns would be addressed through dialogue.

Addressing Local Concerns On Siang Project

The region's culture and religious beliefs would not be compromised, and the government would take the people into confidence while taking forward the project, the Union Home Minister, who arrived here on Friday night on a three-day visit to the state, said in his first comments on the Siang issue.

Addressing law enforcers at the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa, near Itanagar, Shah said he was aware of the sentiments and apprehensions of the people regarding the proposed project, and he had come to Arunachal Pradesh to address their concerns directly.

Noting that he has learnt about people's concerns from the media and acknowledged that many of the issues raised by them were significant, Shah said, "I want to assure my brothers and sisters from Siang that we will find a way forward through positive dialogue... You need not worry about it."

Shah also assured people that the government would provide "one of the country's most attractive" rehabilitation and resettlement packages for those affected by the proposed project.

Community Opposition And Government's Stance

Shah's assurance comes amid sustained opposition to the proposed mega dam from sections of the indigenous Adi community, particularly residents of the Siang and Upper Siang districts, who have raised concerns over its possible impact on their ancestral lands, villages, livelihood, environment and cultural identity.

On the development potential of Arunachal Pradesh, the country's energy security and the state's economic and security interests, Shah said the government was conscious of the need to balance these considerations with the aspirations of local communities.

"The government and I have the same respect you have for the local culture. We will move forward without compromising the traditions, culture and religion of this place," he said.

National Importance And Strategic Implications

Describing SUMP as a project of national importance, Shah said it was crucial for Arunachal Pradesh's development, the country's energy security, the state's revenue generation and its strategic interests.

He appealed to residents and organisations opposing the project to engage in discussions with the state government, which could facilitate further dialogue with the Union Home Ministry.

The minister said constructive engagement was essential to find a way forward that would safeguard local interests while addressing the development needs of Arunachal Pradesh and the aspirations of its youth.

Indigenous Concerns And Future Dialogue

The project, proposed on the Siang River, is considered strategically important by the Centre, particularly in view of China's plans to develop a massive hydropower project on the upper reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, which enters India as the Siang before flowing into Assam as the Brahmaputra.

The project is envisaged not only as a major source of hydroelectric power but also as a strategic intervention to strengthen India's energy and water security. It is expected to help regulate river flows, besides providing Arunachal Pradesh with opportunities for revenue generation, infrastructure development and employment.

However, indigenous organisations and residents have questioned the need for such a massive project, citing the fragile ecology of the Siang Valley and the possible consequences of large-scale construction in a seismically sensitive region.

They have also alleged that adequate public consultation has not taken place and demanded greater transparency in the ongoing pre-feasibility report exercise.

For many Adi families, the Siang River is not merely a source of livelihood but is closely linked to their history, traditional beliefs and cultural practices.

Protests against the project have intensified in recent months, with indigenous groups demanding that the government reconsider the proposal and ensure that the concerns of the affected communities are addressed before proceeding further.