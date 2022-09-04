News
Shabana, Naseer part of tukde tukde gang's sleeper cell: MP minister

Source: PTI
September 04, 2022 10:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has claimed that actors Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and lyricist Javed Akhtar are "members of the tukde tukde gang's sleeper cell".

He accused them of not condemning the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur city and the recent incident of a woman set ablaze in Jharkhand, and said this reflects their "cheap mentality".

 

"Actually, people like Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, are all members of the tukde tukde gang's sleeper cell. Tell me whether she had said anything on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, no she didn't," the minister told reporters on Friday.

"Recently, our daughter was set ablaze in Jharkhand. Has she said anything? No. If anything happens in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state, then you see Naseeruddin Shah fearing about staying in the country. Then there is an award returning gang that will get active and they will shout," he said.

This reflects their "cheap mentality". How can they be called decent or secular? It is a matter of thought. They all are exposed, Mishra said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Walls of hatred erected in name of religion: Naseeruddin Shah

Walls of hatred erected in name of religion: Naseeruddin Shah

Javed Akhtar draws flak for RSS remark, security upped

Javed Akhtar draws flak for RSS remark, security upped

