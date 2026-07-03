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Sex racket busted at luxury Mumbai hotel, 2 actresses rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 03, 2026 14:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mumbai Police's anti-human trafficking cell successfully busted a prostitution racket at a luxury hotel in south Mumbai, leading to the rescue of two actresses and the arrest of a make-up artist.

Mumbai prostitution ring busted

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police busted a prostitution racket at a luxury hotel in south Mumbai.
  • Two actresses, one from Marathi cinema and another from Hindi/Bengali films, were rescued.
  • A make-up artist, acting as an agent, was arrested for allegedly running the operation.
  • The anti-human trafficking cell conducted the raid after receiving a tip-off and using a decoy customer.
  • Further investigation is ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the racket.

Police have busted a prostitution racket at a luxury hotel in south Mumbai, rescuing two actresses and arresting a make-up artist running the operation, an official said on Friday.

How The Racket Was Busted

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell raided the hotel in the Girgaon area earlier this week after sending a decoy customer to the establishment, he said.

 

The police team rescued two women from the premises, one of them is an actress in the Marathi film industry, while the other has played cameo roles and supporting parts in Hindi and Bengali films, the official said.

A make-up artist, who allegedly acted as an agent and operated the racket, was arrested during the raid, he said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the racket and identify others involved, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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