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Severe cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17, TN on rain alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R November 15, 2026 12:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are bracing for heavy rainfall as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17.
  • North coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to receive rains.
  • Moderate rainfall is also likely in western ghat and southern districts of Tamil Nadu from Monday.
  • The depression, which was a well-marked low-pressure area on Saturday, moved northwestward and intensified today.

A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

Rains are expected to occur in north coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, it said.

 

Bay Of Bengal Depression Intensifies

According to the latest weather report, Saturday's well marked low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestward, intensified into a depression and lay centred at 5.30 am today. It is very likely to continue to move northwestward, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on November, 16 and into a severe cyclonic storm on November 17.

The data further added that in addition to northern Tamil Nadu districts, moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur over western ghat and southern districts of the state from Monday.

According to the bulletin, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rainfall occurred at several districts, including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Kanyakumari.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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