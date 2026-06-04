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Home  » News » 3 patients dead after massive fire at Bihar hospital

3 patients dead after massive fire at Bihar hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 11:07 IST

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A tragic fire in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in , Bihar, has led to the deaths of at least three people, prompting an immediate inquiry into the devastating incident.

Bihar fire

IMAGE: The fire erupted at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, and quickly spread through the ICU. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • A fire in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has claimed at least three lives.
  • The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, rapidly engulfed the Intensive Care Unit.
  • Around 13-15 patients from the ICU were shifted to other hospitals following the incident.
  • Authorities have brought the fire under control and launched an official inquiry into the cause.
  • Officials fear the death toll from the Muzaffarpur hospital fire could potentially rise.

At least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district early Thursday, a senior official said.

The blaze erupted at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area, and quickly spread through the intensive care unit, filling it with dense smoke.

Investigation Underway Into Hospital Fire Tragedy

Confirming the deaths, Muzaffarpur DM said, "We received information about the fire early in the morning. At least three people have died in the incident." He informed that around 13-15 patients were being treated in the ICU, who have now been shifted to other hospitals by their family members.

 

"We are trying to reach out to the kin of the deceased and other patients. The fire has been brought under control, and necessary legal action is being undertaken," he added.

According to hospital authorities, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit in the ICU. The fire spread rapidly, hampering evacuation efforts.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, officials said. The hospital management said it was cooperating with the administration and that an inquiry had been initiated into the incident.

Officials said that the casualty toll could rise as details about several patients were still being ascertained.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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