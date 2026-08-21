Several parliamentary panels await reconstitution

Discover how the ongoing delay in reconstituting crucial parliamentary committees, from ethics to financial oversight, is impacting the effective functioning of the Lok Sabha and legislative processes.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Several crucial parliamentary committees, including the Ethics Committee, are awaiting reconstitution.

The delay affects panels like the Railway Convention Committee and the Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms.

Committees responsible for House rules, private member bills, and MP conduct remain headless.

The General Purposes Committee, which advises the Speaker, is also not yet in place.

The Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, vital for MP disqualification, is pending reconstitution.

Several crucial parliamentary committees, including the one which deals with the ethics of MPs, are yet to be reconstituted after the terms of previous panels ended.

According to the Lok Sabha website, multiple panels -- ranging from the Rules Committee to the Ethics Committee -- are currently awaiting formal reconstitution and the appointment of chairpersons.

While financial and major department-related standing committees are reconstituted periodically, internal and ad hoc parliamentary panels have experienced administrative delays.

Key Parliamentary Panels Awaiting Reconstitution

Among the panels yet to be reconstituted is the Railway Convention Committee.

It evaluates financial relations between the Consolidated Fund of India and Railway finances.

The Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha is also headless.

It investigates complaints regarding misconduct by civil servants towards MPs.

The Ethics Committee handles complaints regarding moral or unethical behaviour of members.

The General Purposes Committee is also not in place. It advises the speaker on internal House matters and operational rules.

Impact on Legislative Functioning

Other committees that are yet to be reconstituted are the Papers Laid on the Table Committee, which ensures government papers and reports submitted to the House comply with statutory provisions; and the Private Members' Bills and Resolutions Committee, which scrutinises and allocates time for non-official bills introduced by MPs.

The Rules Committee, which recommends updates and amendments to the procedures governing Lok Sabha business, also remains headless.

The House Committee, which oversees residential accommodations and amenities provided to MPs, is also awaiting reconstitution.

The Joint Committee on Offices of Profit is pending reconstitution. It examines whether holding certain offices disqualifies an MP under Article 102.