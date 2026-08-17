7 killed, 14 injured in stampede at Bihar temple

A tragedy struck the Ashodham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district as a stampede during the holy month of Shravan led to the deaths of at least seven devotees and left several others injured.

IMAGE: The incident occurred on Monday morning due to an overwhelming crowd of devotees gathered to offer water to Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravan. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A stampede at the Ashokdham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and several injuries.

Police and district administration officials promptly arrived at the scene to conduct rescue operations.

The tragedy highlights the risks associated with large religious gatherings if crowd control measures are inadequate.

At least seven people were killed and 14 others were injured in a stampede near the Ashokdham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at Ashok Dham halt railway station, which is a short walk from the temple. The pilgrims had gathered there to offer water to Lord Shiva in the holy month of Shravan.

Talking to PTI, Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said, "At least seven devotees died, and 14 others were injured in the stampede near Ashok Dham halt railway station in Lakhisarai on Monday morning."

What Caused Bihar stampede?

The incident occurred at 6.30 am when a section of the barricades gave way under the pressure of the crowd, causing people to fall over one another, the officer said.

Rescue work was underway, and the injured were being taken to the nearest government hospital. Officials are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and injured, Kumar said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the deaths of devotees in the stampede and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each deceased.

"The incident at Ashok Dham in Lakhisarai is tragic and heartbreaking. It has deeply saddened me. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration to ensure proper and prompt medical care for the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to those who have been injured," he wrote on X.