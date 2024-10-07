News
Home  » News » 4 killed, several injured in coal mine blast in Bengal's Birbhum

4 killed, several injured in coal mine blast in Bengal's Birbhum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 07, 2024 14:24 IST
Four persons were killed and several others injured in a coal mine blast in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, police said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) claimed that five people lost their lives due to the blast in its mine.

The incident happened around 10.30 am in Bhadulia block, a police officer said.

 

"So far, we have recovered three bodies. Rescue operations are on," he said.

The explosion occurred when detonators were being transported for planned blasts at the Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal mines, a WBPDCL official said.

A mine developer and operator (MDO) runs operations at the captive block.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
