7 killed in fire at hotel near Tarapith Temple in Bengal

A tragic hotel fire in Tarapith, West Bengal, has claimed the lives of at least seven people, including pilgrims, and left several critically injured after a suspected short circuit engulfed the building early on Monday.

IMAGE: The fire erupted on the ground floor while most guests, many of whom were pilgrims visiting the Kali temple, were asleep. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A fire at a four-storey hotel in Tarapith, West Bengal, resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and critical injuries to several others.

Hotel officials have attributed the cause of the fire to a short circuit, leading to a rapid spread of smoke and panic among guests.

Fire tenders quickly brought the situation under control, and the injured were transported to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital.

At least seven people were killed and several others critically injured in a fire at a hotel in West Bengal's Birbhum district early on Monday, police said.

Details of the Blaze

The fire erupted around 5 am on the ground floor of the four-storey hotel in the temple town of Tarapith, when most of the guests were asleep, they said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and they brought the blaze under control.

The injured were taken to the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. Sources in the hospital initially said that five people had died in the blaze.

However, police later revised the toll to seven. "The death toll is seven now," a senior official said.

Investigation and Eyewitness Accounts

Hotel officials claimed the fire was caused by a short circuit. A woman from Kolkata, who managed to escape the blaze, recalled the panic inside the hotel.

"Suddenly, the entire hotel was engulfed in smoke. We could not breathe, and it was hard to find an escape route," she said.

Officials said some of the victims were pilgrims who had come to the town to offer prayers at the famous Kali temple.