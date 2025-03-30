HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
6 killed as tree falls on vehicles after landslide in HP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 30, 2025 20:52 IST

Six people died after a huge tree fell on several vehicles following a landslide near Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib in Himachal's Kullu district on Sunday, officials said.

IMAGE: People help the injured after a huge tree fell on several vehicles following a landslide in Himachal's Kullu district. Photograph: Screen grab/X

A tree on a mountain opposite the gurudwara got uprooted following a storm and landslide. It fell on some vehicles parked on the road, killing six and injuring three others, they said.

Medical teams, police and revenue officials are present at the spot and coordinating rescue and relief operations, Kullu's Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla told reporters at the spot.

 

Congress MLA from Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur said in a sad incident six people were killed when a hollow tree on the mountain opposite the Manikaran Gurudwara fell on vehicles parked on the road.

Some 'rehri' (wooden carts) and vehicles were parked where the tree fell. Of the six deceased, one is a tourist from Bangalore and two are locals. Efforts are on to identify the rest, he said.

All the injured have been shifted from to a Kullu hospital and are out of danger, the officials said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur have expressed deep grief over the incident.

The CM has directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families. He has also instructed officers to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Videos of the mishap are being shared on social media platforms in which people are heard saying that no help reached in the first hour after the tragedy took place.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
