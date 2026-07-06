Six killed as three-storey building collapses in Mumbai amid heavy rains

As per officials from the BMC, four women and a man were "brought dead" to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway at the spot after a chawl collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar, in Mumbai, July 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A three-storey chawl in Mumbai's Mankhurd area collapsed, leading to six fatalities.

The incident occurred on Sunday night amidst heavy rainfall, complicating rescue efforts.

Four women and two men have been confirmed dead, with one person injured and receiving treatment.

Rescue teams from Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and BMC are actively searching for at least one person still feared trapped.

The collapse involved two to three tenements within the structure, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

At least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night, officials said.

Rescue Efforts Underway Amidst Heavy Rains

As per officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four women and a man were "brought dead" to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

One injured man is being treated at the BMC-run Rajawadi, they said.

The incident occurred at Chawl No 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, at around 8.30 pm, they said. Earlier, officials had said that four to five persons were feared trapped at the scene.

As per preliminary information, two to three tenements forming part of the three-storey structure caved in, prompting a rescue operation by personnel from Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BMC ward office and '108' ambulance services, the officials said. Search and rescue operations were continuing to ascertain if more people were trapped under the debris, officials said.

Local BJP corporator Navnath Ban said that one more person is still feared trapped under the debris. The operation is facing challenges due to heavy rains, he said.