3 killed as speeding BMW crashes on Mumbai's Coastal Road

A tragic high-speed BMW crash on the Mumbai Coastal Road early Sunday morning has led to three deaths and one critical injury, prompting a police inquiry into the devastating incident.

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Key Points A high-speed BMW crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road resulted in three fatalities and one critical injury.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning near Lotus Jetty, with the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Two victims, Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhirya Seth (17), have been identified among the deceased.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the tragic road accident to determine the exact cause.

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a significant 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive to Worli.

Three persons were killed and one was critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed on the Coastal Road in Mumbai early on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at 5.20 am when the luxury car was moving at a high speed from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. The car driver lost control of the wheels near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, according to the Coastal Road Control Room.

Police Investigate Fatal Coastal Road Accident

All four occupants of the car were immediately rushed to the nearby civic-run Nair Hospital, where three of them were declared dead. Two of the deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhirya Seth (17). Another male victim, believed to be aged around 25, was yet to be identified, an official said.

The fourth occupant, an unidentified male aged around 20, sustained severe injuries and is currently admitted in a critical condition in the hospital's trauma ward, the official said.

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident. The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive in south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.