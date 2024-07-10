News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 18 killed, 19 injured as bus hits milk tanker in UP's Unnao

18 killed, 19 injured as bus hits milk tanker in UP's Unnao

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 10, 2024 10:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Jojikot village in Behta Mujhawar police station area.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said prima facie the bus, which was on its way to Delhi from Motihari in Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind.

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured in the accident. A probe has been launched into the matter, he said.

 

Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, S B Shiradkar said that 14 men, three women and a child were killed.

Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Kumar said due to the impact of the collision, both the bus and milk tanker overturned. Drivers of the two vehicles were among the dead.

He said the injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

Police are trying to identify the victims.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said officials have been instructed to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families," he said in a post on X.

"District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed souls at his feet and for the speedy recovery of the injured," the chief minister said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
An accidental lesson on unsafe roads
An accidental lesson on unsafe roads
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
'India Is More Aggressive With China'
'India Is More Aggressive With China'
Taapsee Knows How To Have Fun
Taapsee Knows How To Have Fun
Dravid Refuses Bigger Bonus
Dravid Refuses Bigger Bonus
Raised concerns with India about ties with Russia: US
Raised concerns with India about ties with Russia: US
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour

Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour

168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps

168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances