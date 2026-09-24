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9 killed as bus catches fire in Greater Noida

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 24, 2026 09:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Tragedy struck the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida as a sleeper bus caught fire, claiming the lives of nine passengers.

Bus Catches Fire on Yamuna Expressway

IMAGE: The bus was headed to Bihar from Delhi and it caught fire in the intervening night. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Nine passengers died after a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.
  • The incident occurred near the 33-km milestone under the Jewar police station area.
  • The bus was en route to Bihar from Delhi when the blaze erupted.
  • Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and ordered officials to provide aid to victims' families and ensure treatment for the injured.
 

Nine passengers died after a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida early Thursday, police said.

They said the incident took place near the 33-km milestone under the Jewar police station area. The bus was headed to Bihar from Delhi.

Investigation Underway

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO said nine people died in the blaze.

More details were awaited.

CM Adityanath's Response

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and extended his condolences to the families of those who died in the fire.

The CM directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased after communicating with them, according to an official statement.

Adityanath also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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