News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Several irregularities in Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB report

Several irregularities in Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 18, 2022 23:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Narcotics Control Bureau's inquiry into the probe of the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan was arrested last year has flagged several irregularities but found no evidence of extortion, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Aryan Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The federal anti-drug agency had instituted an inquiry after several lacunae were found in the probe of the alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship in Mumbai last October.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested after a raid on the ship, but got bail after three weeks with the agency failing to substantiate its charges against him.

A special investigation team which looked into the probe of the case submitted its vigilance report a few weeks ago, the NCB official said.

It video-recorded the statements of 65 people during the inquiry, he said.

 

It found several irregularities in the investigation and flagged "suspicious behaviour" of seven to eight officers of the NCB.

Questions were also raised about the intention of the officers involved in the investigation and some people were found to have changed their statements many times, the official said.

"We did not find any kind of extortion bid in this case," he added.

It had been alleged that NCB officials were trying to extort money from some accused for letting them off the hook.

There was "selective treatment" and procedural lapses during the probe, the official said.

The report recommended action against erring officers including those who were deputed to the NCB at the time, he said.

Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede was the Mumbai zonal director of the bureau when the raid was conducted on the cruise.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs case
NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs case
Aryan was framed for Rs 18 cr, claims another witness
Aryan was framed for Rs 18 cr, claims another witness
'How much has prison affected Aryan?'
'How much has prison affected Aryan?'
Kharge or Tharoor? Cong to get non-Gandhi prez today
Kharge or Tharoor? Cong to get non-Gandhi prez today
Mask mandate to continue in India amid Covid threat
Mask mandate to continue in India amid Covid threat
Festival season 'critical period': BMC amid Covid fear
Festival season 'critical period': BMC amid Covid fear
Kashmiri journalist stopped from travelling abroad
Kashmiri journalist stopped from travelling abroad
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Aryan is finally breathing easy'

'Aryan is finally breathing easy'

Aryan Khan: From accused to innocent in 7 months

Aryan Khan: From accused to innocent in 7 months

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances