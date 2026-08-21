10 injured as crane collapses on houses in Mumbai

A hydraulic crane toppled onto houses in Mumbai's Kurla area during demolition preparations.

IMAGE: A crane collapses on houses in Mumbai's Kurla on August 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A hydraulic crane toppled onto houses in Mumbai's Kurla East early Friday morning, injuring ten people, including a 3-month-old baby and a 10-year-old boy.

The incident occurred around 3 am near an upcoming 17-storey building site during preparations for demolition work by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The crane's fall damaged nearby houses, a high-tension railway overhead wire, a road, a MHADA building wall, and crushed three to four parked four-wheelers.

Eight of the injured were admitted to Sion hospital and two to Bhabha Hospital, all reported to be in stable condition.

MMRDA stated that the ground at the location was soft, which appears to have affected the stability of the crane, and is providing medical assistance.

Ten persons, including a 3-month-old baby, were injured after a crane toppled onto houses in Mumbai's Kurla East early Friday during preparations for demolition work, a civic official said.

The incident, which also affected goods train movement in the area, occurred around 3 am near the site of an upcoming 17-storey building in Indira Nagar, they said.

Details of the Mishap

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said a hydraulic crane was being used to lift a Poclain machine that had been brought to the site.

During the operation, part of the crane fell onto a high-tension railway overhead wire, nearby houses in Qureshi Nagar, the road at Samrat Ashok Nagar, and the compound wall of a MHADA building, besides crushing three to four four-wheelers parked inside the compound.

A three-month-old baby, a 10-year-old boy and eight other persons were injured in the accident, officials said.

Eight of the injured persons were admitted to the civic-run Sion hospital, while two others were taken to the Bhabha Hospital, another corporation-run medical facility, in Kurla. According to hospital authorities, all the injured persons are in stable condition, the official said.

The victims have been identified as Jagrulla Nabi Mohd Khan (63), Ahemed Niyaz Ahemed (3 months), Atikur Reman (60), Hakum Sheikh (36), Numan Khan (21), Rehman Khan (19), Suraj Gaur (10), Akbar (40), Raju Gaud (35) and Aarti Gaud (30).

MMRDA's Response and Investigation

Civic officials have clarified that the work had nothing to do with MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority), as reported earlier, and was being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In a statement, the MMRDA said preparations for demolition work were being undertaken at Building No. 1, Bhandari Metallurgy, Kurla, and a crane had been brought to the site for the job.

"While the crane was being positioned at the site, it tilted and fell towards an adjoining structure. The ground at the location was soft, which appears to have affected the stability of the crane," the agency said.

The statement said some people sustained "minor injuries" and the authority was providing "all necessary medical assistance and support" to them.

Officials said MMRDA mobilised the required machinery and manpower, and removal of the fallen crane was being undertaken on priority.

"The site has been secured, and all necessary precautionary measures are being taken," the statement said.

Impact on Railway Services

The accident affected goods movement on the single-line Kurla-Trombay route of the Central Railway after part of the crane fell on the overhead wires, officials said.