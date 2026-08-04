12 injured as Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hit by turbulence

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced significant mid-air turbulence, leading to injuries for 12 people onboard and prompting an investigation into the incident.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: @airindia/X

Key Points Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi encountered mid-air turbulence.

A total of 12 individuals, including 10 passengers and 2 cabin crew, sustained injuries.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and injured individuals received medical assessment.

Air India is providing support to those affected and cooperating with the investigation.

An Air India flight from Phuket to the national capital experienced mid-air turbulence on Tuesday and 12 people onboard suffered injuries, according to sources.

Air India Flight Turbulence Incident Details

Air India said its flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked," the airline said in a statement.

Citing initial reports, the sources said 10 passengers and 2 cabin crew members suffered injuries. Air India said there have been no reports of serious injuries.

"A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the statement said.

Details on the total number of passengers on the flight could not be immediately ascertained. Information available on flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight operated with an A320 aircraft lost altitude sometime before landing at the Delhi airport.

"We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," Air India said.