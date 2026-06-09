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Home  » News » Seven Indian workers killed as minibus hits truck in Dubai

Seven Indian workers killed as minibus hits truck in Dubai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 01:47 IST

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Authorities said that preliminary investigations showed the the accident occurred after the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road due to a technical fault.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The accident occurred when a truck stopped due to a technical fault, and a minibus rammed into it from behind.
  • Dubai Police are investigating the crash, citing the bus driver's alleged failure to pay attention and maintain distance.
  • The Indian Consulate in Dubai is actively providing support and assistance to the victims and their families.

Several Indian workers were killed on Monday when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of a road in Dubai, the authorities said.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers," the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a post on X.

The mission said that it is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.

 

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the general department of traffic at Dubai police, said that preliminary investigations showed the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the Emirates Road due to a technical fault.

"The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind," he said in a statement.

"The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital for treatment," he added.

The officials from the Indian mission visited the hospital and met the injured Indians.

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," the mission said.

Brigadier Juma Salem said that experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were dispatched to the scene to inspect and gather precise evidence to determine the exact causes of the crash.

"Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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