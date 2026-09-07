6 dead, 11 rescued after 50-year-old building collapses in Delhi

A tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan has claimed six lives and injured several.

IMAGE: Fire brigade, NDRF carry out rescue operations at the site of a building collapse at Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points A 50-year-old building in Satya Niketan, Delhi, collapsed, leading to six fatalities.

Eleven individuals have been successfully rescued from the debris following the incident.

The collapse occurred on Sunday afternoon while repair work was being conducted on the structure.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF and Delhi Police, are involved in ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

Police have registered a case against the building owner, and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris of a 50-year-old multi-storey building that collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, with the death toll reaching six, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: An injured person being carried to a hospital after the building collapse. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Rescue Operations And Investigation Underway

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations through the night.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway at the site of a building collapse. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

"One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

He further said that efforts are continuing to trace the persons allegedly connected with the incident. Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.