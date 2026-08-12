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2 feared dead, 6-8 trapped after landslide in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 12, 2026 09:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Heavy rainfall has triggered a landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area.

Mumbai Landslide

IMAGE: Extensive search and rescue operations are being conducted by the fire brigade, police, NDRF, and civic teams. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • A landslide occurred in Mumbai's Kurla area, specifically Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, following heavy rainfall.
  • Two individuals are feared dead, and an estimated six to eight people are trapped under the debris.
  • Two injured persons, Sohel Ansari (18) and Mohamad Ansari (14), are stable and receiving treatment at Bhabha Hospital.
  • Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the site to oversee the ongoing rescue efforts.

Two persons were feared dead and six to eight others trapped after a landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area early on Wednesday following heavy rain, civic officials said.

Rescue Efforts Intensify In Kurla

The landslide was reported at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in Chirag Nagar at 3.48 am, they said.

 

Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site, the officials said.

Two persons were feared dead, an official said.

Two others, identified as Sohel Ansari (18), who suffered a head injury, and Mohamad Ansari, 14, who sustained a back injury, were undergoing treatment at the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Both were in stable condition, the official said.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also reached the spot to supervise the search and rescue operations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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