3 dead, many injured as temple slab collapses in Maharashtra

A Hanuman temple slab collapses in Yashwadi village, Maharashtra, which led to three deaths and multiple injuries.

IMAGE: The collapse occurred on a Saturday, a day known for high devotee attendance at Hanuman temples. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A Hanuman temple slab collapsed in Yashwadi village, Parbhani district, Maharashtra.

The incident resulted in at least three fatalities and several injuries.

Approximately 25 people have been rescued from the site.

Police and district administration teams are conducting rescue operations.

At least three persons died and several others were injured after a slab of a Hanuman temple collapsed at Yashwadi village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The village is located on the Manwat road, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Saturday Rush

"The slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," said a police official.

While three persons were confirmed dead, around 25 people have been rescued so far, he said.

It being a Saturday, a day associated with Lord Hanuman, the temple saw a rush of devotees, another official said.