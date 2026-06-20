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3 dead, many injured as temple slab collapses in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje June 20, 2026 18:49 IST 1 Minute Read
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A Hanuman temple slab collapses in Yashwadi village, Maharashtra, which led to three deaths and multiple injuries.

Temple slab falls in Maharashtra

IMAGE: The collapse occurred on a Saturday, a day known for high devotee attendance at Hanuman temples. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A Hanuman temple slab collapsed in Yashwadi village, Parbhani district, Maharashtra.
  • The incident resulted in at least three fatalities and several injuries.
  • Approximately 25 people have been rescued from the site.
  • Police and district administration teams are conducting rescue operations.

At least three persons died and several others were injured after a slab of a Hanuman temple collapsed at Yashwadi village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The village is located on the Manwat road, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Saturday Rush 

"The slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," said a police official.

While three persons were confirmed dead, around 25 people have been rescued so far, he said.

It being a Saturday, a day associated with Lord Hanuman, the temple saw a rush of devotees, another official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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temple collapsemaharashtra tragedyyashwadi villageparbhani districthanuman temple accident

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