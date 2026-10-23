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16 dead, 65 injured after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje Updated: October 23, 2026 10:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A devastating magnitude 7.0 earthquake has rocked China's Tibet region, causing at least 16 fatalities, 54 injuries.

Tibet earthquake

IMAGE: Emergency services personnel at a damaged building following an earthquake, at Nagqu in Tibet Autonomous Region, China in this still image from video released October 23, 2026. Photographs: Nagqu Police Department/Handout via/Reuters

Key Points

  • A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck China's Tibet region on Thursday.
  • The quake has resulted in at least 16 deaths and 65 injuries.
  • Over 330 houses have collapsed, and train services through affected areas have been suspended.
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts for rescue and medical relief work.
  • The epicentre was located 183 km east-northeast of Nagqu city in Tibet.

At least 16 people were killed and 65 others injured after a magnitude seven earthquake struck Baqen County of Nagqu City in China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the city's earthquake relief headquarters said..

Earthquake Details And Impact

The powerful earthquake that struck around 10:33 pm on Thursday prompted the regional disaster prevention, reduction and relief committee to activate a Level III emergency response for natural disaster relief on Friday..

Tibet Earthquake

Eleven of the injured were in serious condition, while others sustained minor injuries. More than 330 houses collapsed or were damaged.

The damage caused by the quake is being further evaluated, and disaster relief work is underway, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday from provincial capital Lhasa.

Earthquake relief supplies allocated by the authorities at various levels have been arriving at the quake-hit zone as of early Friday morning, including 1,000 sets of prefabricated houses, more than 3,200 tents, over 2,800 folding beds, and other daily necessities like quilts, stoves and clothes.

Tibet Earthquake

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue efforts for the missing and prompt medical treatment for the injured affected by the quake.

Xi made the remarks in his instruction, calling for every effort to minimise casualties.

The Tibetan plateau is known to be prone to heavy earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the tectonic Eurasian and Indian plates meet, often colliding with huge force.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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