17 dead, 25 injured in Kolkata Durga puja pandal stampede

A tragic stampede at a community Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata has left 17 people dead and 25 injured.

IMAGE: The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal when a crowd surge, possibly due to rain, caused people to fall. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points At least 17 people have been killed and 25 injured after a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal, and Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee visited the hospital where the injured were admitted.

Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site of the tragedy.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and offered prayers for the victims and their families.

At least 17 people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

One of the injured was in a critical condition, he said.

"Seventeen people were brought dead to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while 25 others are injured," Adhikari said.

Incident Details and Official Response

Adhikari said an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan off Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident".

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a police officer said.

Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the state-run hospital where the injured were taken, he said.

Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials also rushed to the hospital.

Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said.

Modi Announces Ex gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Shah Cancels Bengal Programmes

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his programmes in West Bengal scheduled for Sunday in the wake of a stampede.

He will visit the hospital to meet the injured on Sunday.

In a message posted on X, Shah said,"I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter."

Shah said the administration is making arrangements to ensure best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Mamata Express Grief

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked about the stampede-like situation at Chorbagan puja pandal.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.