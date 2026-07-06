Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, many hurt in Manipur militant ambush

The militant ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district has tragically resulted in the deaths of two Assam Rifles soldiers, highlighting the persistent security challenges amidst the state's ongoing ethnic violence.

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Key Points Two Assam Rifles soldiers were killed and several injured in a militant ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

The attack targeted a paramilitary force convoy in the Nungshang Khong area.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam condemned the incident, calling it a disruption to peace.

Security forces are conducting operations amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Over 260 people have died in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Two Assam Rifles soldiers were killed and several others injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm in the Nungshang Khong area of the hill district when the suspected militants fired at a convoy of the paramilitary force, a senior officer said.

Manipur Home Minister Condemns Attack

State home minister Govindas Konthoujam condemned the attack on security forces and asserted that such an incident disrupts peace and harmony in the strife-torn state.

In a post on X, the minister said, "I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate ambush on the convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles at Nungshang Kong in Ukhrul."

He exuded confidence that the security forces would take all necessary measures to ensure that those responsible for the attack are dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable localities across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out three years ago. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.