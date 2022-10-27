News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 75 Years On, Army Celebrates Shaurya Diwas

75 Years On, Army Celebrates Shaurya Diwas

By REDIFF NEWS
October 27, 2022 19:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Indian Army hosted Shaurya Diwas at the old airfield in Srinagar (Budgam airfield) to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the 1 Sikh Regiment in 1947 to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani raiders.

It was the first military operation in Independent India and it changed the course of the 1947-1948 War. Kindly read all the related features about that military operation posted alongside this feature.

 

IMAGE: Various artists perform an enactment of the landing at Srinagar by the Indian Army on October 27, 1947. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The first of the Indian Army soldiers dispatched for the mission had landed at the airfield on October 27, 1947, to repulse Pakistani raiders.

 

IMAGE: Huge cut-outs of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Major Somnath Sharma and Maqbool Sherwani were mounted.

 

IMAGE: Usha Sharma, Brigadier Rajinder Singh's octogenarian daughter, and family members of other martyrs attended the event.

 

IMAGE: October 27 is celebrated as Infantry Day by the Indian Army to commemorate the historic military event.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers take part in the Infantry Day celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present on the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day.

 

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, left, with Rajnath Singh, second from left, Manoj Sinha, second from right, Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, general officer commanding, 15 Corps, right, and other army officers.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
India must never forget October 22,1947
India must never forget October 22,1947
The soldier who won India's first Param Vir Chakra
The soldier who won India's first Param Vir Chakra
General S K Sinha Recalls The 1947 Operation
Swamy moves Delhi HC seeking security at private home
Swamy moves Delhi HC seeking security at private home
Church-led stir against Adani port enters 100 days
Church-led stir against Adani port enters 100 days
Scott Edwards: India's batting lineup tough to beat
Scott Edwards: India's batting lineup tough to beat
Raakhee Remembers Esmayeel Shroff
Raakhee Remembers Esmayeel Shroff
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Army Repelled Pakistanis

How Army Repelled Pakistanis

An interview with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances