75 Years On, Army Celebrates Shaurya Diwas

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Indian Army hosted Shaurya Diwas at the old airfield in Srinagar (Budgam airfield) to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the 1 Sikh Regiment in 1947 to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani raiders.

It was the first military operation in Independent India and it changed the course of the 1947-1948 War. Kindly read all the related features about that military operation posted alongside this feature.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Various artists perform an enactment of the landing at Srinagar by the Indian Army on October 27, 1947.

IMAGE: The first of the Indian Army soldiers dispatched for the mission had landed at the airfield on October 27, 1947, to repulse Pakistani raiders.

IMAGE: Huge cut-outs of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Major Somnath Sharma and Maqbool Sherwani were mounted.

IMAGE: Usha Sharma, Brigadier Rajinder Singh's octogenarian daughter, and family members of other martyrs attended the event.

IMAGE: October 27 is celebrated as Infantry Day by the Indian Army to commemorate the historic military event.

IMAGE: Soldiers take part in the Infantry Day celebrations.

IMAGE: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present on the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day.

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, left, with Rajnath Singh, second from left, Manoj Sinha, second from right, Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, general officer commanding, 15 Corps, right, and other army officers.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com