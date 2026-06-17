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Home  » News » 7-yr-old boy murdered in Meerut over mother's relationship

7-yr-old boy murdered in Meerut over mother's relationship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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June 17, 2026 17:31 IST

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Police in Meerut have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy, who reportedly confessed to the crime, revealing a shocking motive linked to the child's mother.

Child murdered in Meerut over mother's affair

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • A seven-year-old boy from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was found murdered after going missing.
  • Police arrested Arpit Sharma, who confessed to the crime.
  • The accused reportedly had a relationship with the boy's mother, which the child was aware of.
  • The boy's body was recovered from fields based on the accused's identification.
  • Investigations are ongoing to determine the full motive and sequence of events.

A seven-year-old boy who went missing from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district was found murdered, with police arresting a man known to the child's mother after he allegedly confessed to the crime, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigation Reveals Shocking Motive

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said the boy was reported missing from the Bahsuma police station area on Tuesday, following which four police teams were formed to trace him.

 

During investigation, the police detained a man identified as Arpit Sharma.

During questioning, he confessed to the crime, following which the child's body was recovered from fields on his identification, the officer said.

During the preliminary probe, it emerged that the accused had a relationship with the boy's mother and the child had come to know about it, police said.

According to the officials, the accused had taken the child with him from the house and later killed him.

Police said no evidence of kidnapping has emerged so far in the investigation.

Police are examining the accused's mobile phone and collecting other evidence to ascertain the motive and sequence of events.

Legal proceedings in the matter are underway at Bahsuma police station, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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