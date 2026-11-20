Shahapur police are actively searching for an acquaintance accused of allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Thane district after luring her with snacks, with a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

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Key Points A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance in Thane district after being lured with snacks.

The incident surfaced earlier this week when the child reported abdominal pain to her mother.

The accused, who lived in the same locality and frequently visited the victim's house, is currently absconding.

Shahapur police have registered a case under section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the POCSO Act.

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance after he lured her with snacks in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Investigation Underway In Shahapur

The incident came to light earlier this week when the child complained of abdominal pain and confided in her mother, prompting the family to approach the Shahapur police, who launched a search to nab the absconding accused, an official said.

According to the police, the accused lived in the same locality as the survivor and was a frequent visitor to her house.

The child's mother, in her complaint, stated that the girl disclosed that the assault had occurred a few months earlier, alleging that the accused lured her with snacks and raped her.

The Shahapur police have registered a case under section 64 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.