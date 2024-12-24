News
Seven more held in Sambhal violence case; 47 arrests so far

Seven more held in Sambhal violence case; 47 arrests so far

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 24, 2024 21:21 IST
Seven men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence that left four people dead, the police said.

IMAGE: Excavation work is underway by the administration at an age-old Baori, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, December 23, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

So far 47 people have been arrested in the case and 91 people identified, additional superintendent of police Shrish Chandra told reporters in Sambhal.

Those arrested on Tuesday were identified as Shoaib, Sujauddin, Rahat, Mohd Azam, Azharuddin, Javed and Mustafa, police said.

 

Teams have been set up to arrest other accused involved in the incident.

According to the police, 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

Sambhal remained tense since November 19, when the local Shahi Jama Masjid underwent a survey following a court order on a petition claiming that there was a Harihar temple earlier.

Violence broke out on November 24 when the mosque was being surveyed again.

Stone pelting took place in Pakka Baag Hindu Pura Kheda, a police motorcycle was burnt, and magazine and cartridges of a police pistol were looted, following which a case was registered at Nakhasa police station.

Four people died and scores of others were injured in a clash between protesters and the police.

According to the police, 29 police personnel were injured in the flare-up.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
