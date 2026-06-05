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Home  » News » Police Thwart Major Dacoity Bid In Dahod, Arrest Seven

Police Thwart Major Dacoity Bid In Dahod, Arrest Seven

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 21:01 IST

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Dahod Police have successfully apprehended a dangerous seven-member interstate dacoity gang, wanted in four states and linked to 73 criminal cases, thwarting their plans to commit a major robbery in Gujarat.

Key Points

  • Dahod Police arrested seven gang members planning a dacoity in the city.
  • The suspects, including six from Madhya Pradesh and one from Punjab, were caught with sharp weapons and lock-breaking tools.
  • Investigations revealed 73 criminal cases registered against the gang across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accused have been remanded in police custody and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for preparing to commit dacoity and criminal conspiracy.

Police have arrested seven members of a gang for planning to commit dacoity in Gujarat's Dahod city, and recovered sharp weapons and tools from them, officials said on Friday.

The suspects were nabbed late on Wednesday night from near the RTO located opposite a car showroom on the outskirts of the city, they said.

 

Gang's Extensive Criminal History Uncovered

"Seven members of a gang, including six from Madhya Pradesh and one from Punjab, were arrested for the intention to carry out a dacoity in Dahod," Deputy Superintendent of Police J P Bhandari said. The police took the action following a tip-off, he said.

"The accused were found carrying sharp weapons as well as tools used for breaking the locks of houses and shops," he added.

During the probe, the police found that collectively 73 criminal cases were registered against the seven gang members across multiple states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The accused have been declared as "wanted" in four states, Bhandari said.

All of them were remanded in one day of police custody and a case was registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for preparing to commit dacoity, and also on the charges of criminal conspiracy and for being members of an organised criminal group.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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