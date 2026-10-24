Gunmen storm Jordan church during funeral, kill 7 in deadly shooting

King of Jordan, Abdullah bin Hussein II expressed grief over the incident and said the attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation.

IMAGE: Gendarmerie forces stand guard outside of Al-Karak Government Hospital, where some of the injured are receiving treatment after gunmen opened fire during a funeral at Hamoud Church, in Karak, Jordan, October 23, 2026. Photograph: Alaa Al-Sukhni/Reuters

Seven people have been killed, while 34 were left injured in an attack in Jordan’s Karak, where gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church, Al Jazeera reported.

Key Points The assault happened on a Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud.

King of Jordan, Abdullah bin Hussein II expressed grief over the incident and said the attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation.

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed grief over the attack.

The assault happened on a Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud.

King of Jordan, Abdullah bin Hussein II expressed grief over the incident and said the attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation.

"Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation," he said.

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed grief over the attack.

"Today, mourners attending a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, Jordan, were targeted in a despicable act of terror. This attack violated the sanctity of a place of worship and struck families at a moment of profound sorrow. Canada condemns this violence in the strongest possible terms. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed, those who have been injured, the Greek Orthodox community, and all who are grieving this loss," he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack and said attacks against civilians & places of worship are unacceptable.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a funeral service in a church in Hmoud in Jordan. Places of worship must be places of peace & safe for all. Attacks against civilians & places of worship are unacceptable. The @UN stands with the Jordanian people & government," he said.