Suspected Drones Disrupt Operations At Amritsar Airport

Learn how suspected drone activity at Amritsar International Airport led to the diversion of seven flights and a significant security alert, impacting air travel and raising aviation safety concerns.

Key Points Suspected drones detected near Amritsar International Airport's operational area.

Seven flights, including two international, were diverted due to the drone activity.

Flight operations were suspended for 90 minutes following the incident.

Punjab Police and central security agencies were alerted to the security breach.

The incident highlights growing concerns over drone threats to aviation safety.

The movement of multiple suspected drones around the operational area of the Amritsar international airport prompted the authorities to divert seven flights, including two international ones, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday when the movement of drone-like objects was detected near the runway area. It triggered an immediate security response, with the Punjab Police and other central security agencies being alerted, the official said.

Airport Operations Halted Due to Drone Threat

Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport Director Anirudh Kumar said multiple suspected drones were hovering around the airport's operational area on Sunday night, following which police were informed. For about 1 hour and 30 minutes, all flight operations remained suspended.

He said that suspicious activity of the drone-like objects was detected close to the runway area. Malaysia Airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express flights were among those diverted, officials said.