Hyderabad Police Apprehend Seven Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Residency

Hyderabad police have initiated the deportation process for seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, who were apprehended for illegally residing in India without valid documents, highlighting ongoing efforts against undocumented immigration.

Key Points Hyderabad police apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, for illegal residency.

The individuals were found without valid travel documents or Indian ID cards like Aadhar.

Some had been living in India for several years, working petty jobs for livelihood.

The process for their deportation to Bangladesh has been officially initiated.

The city police on Saturday said seven Bangladeshi nationals, who were illegally residing in India, were apprehended and the process of their deportation initiated.

Illegal Residents Apprehended In Hyderabad

Based on reliable intelligence inputs, police found that a few Bangladeshi nationals were residing illegally in a rented house in the HAL area of Gajularamaram, Jeedimetla here. The SHO of Jeedimetla Police Station, along with his team, conducted a search operation at the location and apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four women.

During the inquiry, it was found that none of the apprehended persons possessed valid travel documents like passports or visas. Preliminary investigation revealed that they had entered India illegally and had been residing unlawfully in various parts of the country. All seven persons were taken into custody, police said. One of them had entered India four to five years ago and was staying in Maharashtra before reaching Hyderabad, while others claimed that they came to India two months ago. None of the apprehended persons had Indian ID cards like Aadhar, a police official told PTI. They were doing petty jobs like working in beauty parlours for a livelihood, he said.

The process of shifting the apprehended persons to the Deportation Centre at Jogipet in Medak District in Telangana was underway. Appropriate detention and restriction-on-movement orders were obtained against them, he said. The process for their deportation has been initiated in accordance with the established legal procedure. Upon completion of the necessary formalities and verification by the competent authorities, they will be deported to Bangladesh and repatriated to their respective places of origin, police added.