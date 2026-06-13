HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Hyderabad Police Apprehend Seven Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Residency

Hyderabad Police Apprehend Seven Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Residency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 19:19 IST

x

Hyderabad police have initiated the deportation process for seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, who were apprehended for illegally residing in India without valid documents, highlighting ongoing efforts against undocumented immigration.

Key Points

  • Hyderabad police apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, for illegal residency.
  • The individuals were found without valid travel documents or Indian ID cards like Aadhar.
  • Some had been living in India for several years, working petty jobs for livelihood.
  • The process for their deportation to Bangladesh has been officially initiated.

The city police on Saturday said seven Bangladeshi nationals, who were illegally residing in India, were apprehended and the process of their deportation initiated.

Illegal Residents Apprehended In Hyderabad

Based on reliable intelligence inputs, police found that a few Bangladeshi nationals were residing illegally in a rented house in the HAL area of Gajularamaram, Jeedimetla here. The SHO of Jeedimetla Police Station, along with his team, conducted a search operation at the location and apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four women.

 

During the inquiry, it was found that none of the apprehended persons possessed valid travel documents like passports or visas. Preliminary investigation revealed that they had entered India illegally and had been residing unlawfully in various parts of the country. All seven persons were taken into custody, police said. One of them had entered India four to five years ago and was staying in Maharashtra before reaching Hyderabad, while others claimed that they came to India two months ago. None of the apprehended persons had Indian ID cards like Aadhar, a police official told PTI. They were doing petty jobs like working in beauty parlours for a livelihood, he said.

The process of shifting the apprehended persons to the Deportation Centre at Jogipet in Medak District in Telangana was underway. Appropriate detention and restriction-on-movement orders were obtained against them, he said. The process for their deportation has been initiated in accordance with the established legal procedure. Upon completion of the necessary formalities and verification by the competent authorities, they will be deported to Bangladesh and repatriated to their respective places of origin, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Bangladeshi Women Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Stay
Two Bangladeshi Women Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Stay
Bangladeshi Deportees Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Re-entry and Unlawful Activities
Bangladeshi Deportees Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Re-entry and Unlawful Activities
Delhi Police Arrests 10 Bangladeshi Nationals with Expired Visas
Delhi Police Arrests 10 Bangladeshi Nationals with Expired Visas
Five Suspected Illegal Immigrants Detained In Gujarat
Delhi Police Nab Two Bangladeshi Nationals in Human Trafficking Bust
Delhi Police Nab Two Bangladeshi Nationals in Human Trafficking Bust

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit0:49

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO