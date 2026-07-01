8 killed, 24 injured as bus crashes, catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

A devastating bus-truck collision on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district has tragically claimed eight lives and left 24 injured after both vehicles caught fire.

IMAGE: The bus, operated by Hans Travels, was en route from Rishikesh to Indore when the accident occurred. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Eight people tragically died and 24 were injured in a bus-truck collision on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa, Rajasthan.

The severe impact led to both vehicles catching fire, with five victims succumbing to burn injuries.

Injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Dausa district hospital, with their condition reported as stable.

Authorities, including police and fire services, conducted rescue operations and are working to identify the deceased.

Eight people were killed and 24 injured after a bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dhanawda in the Kolwa police station area.

Details Of The Tragic Collision

Dausa SP Piyush Dixit told PTI that five persons were burnt alive, two died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while one succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital.

"The bus belonging to Hans Travels was heading to Indore from Rishikesh when it collided with a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway," the SP said.

The impact of the collision triggered a fire in both vehicles, causing panic among the passengers. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital in Dausa, where their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

One of the two persons who died of head injuries has been identified as Dharmendra, and the identities of the other deceased are being ascertained, Additional SP Shankar Lal said.

Firemen, police and the local administration carried out a rescue operation after bringing the flames under control, Lal said.