Home  » News » 'Settled through trade': Trump again claims credit for India-Pak truce

'Settled through trade': Trump again claims credit for India-Pak truce

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 22, 2025 11:26 IST
May 22, 2025 11:26 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he "settled" the recent conflict between India and Pakistan through "trade".

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, May 21, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

"If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India. We settled that whole, and I think I settled it through trade," Trump said in remarks in the Oval Office during a meeting with visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said the US is doing a "big deal" with both India and Pakistan.

"And I said, 'What are you guys doing?', Trump said.

"Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. But the shooting was getting worse and worse, bigger and bigger, deeper and deeper into the countries. And we spoke to them, and I think we, you know, I hate to say we got it settled, and then two days later, something happens, and they say it's Trump's fault.

"But... Pakistan has got some excellent people and some really good, great leader. And India is my friend, Modi," Trump said to which the South African president replied "Modi, mutual friend".

"He's a Great guy and I called them both. It's something good," Trump said.

 

The US President has been repeatedly claiming that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

On May 10, Trump had announced that India and Pakistan agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
